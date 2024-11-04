Trisha Krishnan features in New York Times crossword; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her ‘queen’

Trisha Krishnan got a pleasant surprise over the weekend when her name was featured in the New York Times crossword puzzle on Saturday. She seemed pumped as she posted screengrabs of the puzzle on her Instagram stories, happy about being featured in the puzzle. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also responded to the news. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan unwinds on an all-girls trip to Morocco with GOAT producer Archana Kalpathi. See pics) Trisha Krishnan made it to the New York Times crossword and Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemed happy about it too.

‘I made it’

Trisha posted a tweet by a fan on her Instagram stories which read, “#NewYorkTimes crossword has ‘Actress of south India’ as one of the crossword clues!” The tweet also has a screenshot of Trisha being filled into the boxes. The actor reshared it with a heart emoji. “I made it to New York today,” she wrote, posting a screenshot of others solving the puzzle. After a few screenshots, she wrote, “K bye! Done showing off (monkey emoji).”

Screengrabs of Trisha's Instagram stories.

Samantha seemed equally happy to see Trisha featured in an NYT puzzle. She posted the puzzle on her Instagram stories writing, “NYT crossword @trishakrishnan QUEEN (heart emoji).” Trisha reposted it replying, “Awww Sam, you all heart my gal (heart emoji).”

For the unversed, Trisha and Samantha have been friends for years now. In Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Trisha played Jessie. Samantha played the same role in Ye Maaya Chesave, which was shot simultaneously in Telugu. In the films, Silambarasan TR and Naga Chaitanya played the male leads, Karthik.

Upcoming work

Trisha was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo with Vijay as her co-star. She also played a special appearance in Vijay’s recent film The Greatest of All Time by Venkat Prabhu. She will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar. She also shot for Thug Life with Kamal Haasan and Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in Telugu. As for Malayalam, she is shooting for films titled Ram and Identity.