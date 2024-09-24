Kamal Haasan wraps up shoot of Mani Ratnam's directorial Thug Life. Watch BTS video

Kamal Haasan has wrapped up shooting for upcoming Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life'. (Also read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's reunion fetches whopping ₹150 crore for satellite rights) Kamal Haasan on the set of Thug Life.

Thug Life wraps filming

In a post on X, the film's production house treated fans with a shoot completion announcement on Tuesday.

They also shared a video featuring filming moments of Mani Ratnam. At the end, Mani Ratnam along with Kamal Haasan and entire team announced the wrap.

The post read, "Shooting Completed #Thuglife enters the next phase #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR."

The film is touted as a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Recently, Ali Fazal joined the 'Thug Life' team.

More details

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

Mani Ratnam's last directorial was the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II. The much-anticipated film opened to positive responses from both critics and audiences. Backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan-II released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Music maestro AR Rahman provided the music with cinematography by Ravi Varman.

(With inputs from ANI)