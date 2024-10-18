Trisha Krishnan unwinds on an all-girls trip to Morocco with GOAT producer Archana Kalpathi. See pics

Actor Trisha Krishnan is on an all-girls trip to Morocco. On her Instagram, she shared inside pictures from what looks like a fun trip. Accompanying her are The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) producer Archana Kalpathi and a few other friends. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan smiles wide as she watches Vijay's The GOAT first day, first show in theatres) Trisha Krishnan posted pictures from her Moroccan vacation on Instagram.

Trisha’s Moroccan adventure

Trisha shared a photo dump from Morocco on her Instagram. Dressed in a blue co-ord set, the actor posed for pictures with a kid she seems to have met there. Few other pictures also show her posing against the mountains with her caption reflecting her love for travel, “Those who travel to mountain tops are half in love with themselves and half in love with oblivion.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemed to agree, because she commented, “Amen (heart emoji).” Radhika Sarathkumar wrote, “Inner beauty.”

Archana has also been posting pictures from the trip on her Instagram stories. In a few pictures, the girl gang poses for photos together, including one near a hot air balloon. Archana, who is the CEO of AGS Entertainment recently worked with Trisha in the Vijay-starrer GOAT. She featured in a dance number with Vijay, marking their reunion after films like Ghilli and Leo. The number saw Trisha and Vijay recreate their moves for Appadi Podu song, much to fans’ delight.

Screengrabs of Archana Kalpathi's Instagram stories.

Upcoming work

Trisha was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 film Leo. She played Vijay’s wife in the film, someone who’s oblivious to his past. She is shooting for Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith Kumar in Tamil. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in key roles. She also has Ajith’s next Good Bad Ugly with Adhik Ravichandran, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan and Malayalam films Ram and Identity lined up.

Trisha is also returning to Telugu cinema with Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film featuring Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others was supposed to be released for Sankranthi next year.