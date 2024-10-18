Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she suffered a concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets: 'Nobody took me to the hospital'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reuniting with her The Family Man directors Raj & DK for the upcoming Amazon web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. A high-octane spy thriller, the show sees Samantha perform a lot of action, and the actor says she did a lot of her own stunts. However, the downside was the concussion she suffered during the shoot. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she asked Raj-DK to find her replacement after myositis diagnosis: ‘Begged them to move on’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her concussion

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha recalled one injury of hers while shooting Citadel: Honey Bunny and said, “I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something."

The actor jokingly added, "Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me.” The show's writer, Sita Menon, then clarified that they did have a doctor on call, which Samantha does not remember because of her concussion.

The actor added that even when concussed, she wanted to shoot as she knew they only had that location for a limited time but wasn't allowed to. She recalled, "I remember, during my concussion, hearing that we have the set only for less than a day, we need to finish the shoot. So in my concussion, I was like, ‘I am coming, people, I am coming.’ Then I remember the stunt guy was in front of me, and then I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ and they were like, ‘Okay, cut, not happening.'”

All about Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spinoff of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year. This prequel is set in the 90s and stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka's character's parents, who are both agents of the spy agency Citadel as well.

Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Cannin, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.