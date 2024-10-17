Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she asked Raj-DK to find her replacement after myositis diagnosis: ‘Begged them to move on’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared about being apprehensive about working in Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny after her myositis diagnosis. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the actor said that she begged the director duo to find her replacement for the action-thriller series. (Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny trailer: Meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, your homegrown spies. Watch) Samantha Prabhu revealed that she begged Raj and DK to find her replacement for Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha on shooting for Citadel amid myositis treatment

Samantha, on being asked how she dealt with the situation as she was undergoing treatment during Citadel: Honey Bunny shoot, stated that, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t. I sent other recommendations: ‘Look at this heroine; she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you, I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well.”

She further said, “Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's acting career

Samantha made her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Tamil romantic-drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Her first Telugu film was Ye Maaya Chesave opposite Naga Chaitanya, also directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. She gained Pan India recognition with her appearance in the track Oo Antava in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise (2021). She also starred in the Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also acted in the Telugu action-thriller Yashoda (2022) and Gunasekhar's Telugu period drama Shaakuntalam (2023). Her last theatrical release was the Telugu romantic-comedy Kushi (2023), opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Samantah's first Hindi series was Raj and DK's The Family Man Season 2, in which she played a negative role.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan and Samantha play titular roles in Citadel: Honey Bunny as the spies Bunny and Honey respectively. The action-series is a spin-off prequel to Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel. Priyanka's Nadia Sinh is shown as a young girl played by 8-year-old Kasvi in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The action-thriller series also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem and others in pivotal characters.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024.