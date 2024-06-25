Are Vijay and Trisha dating? Internet sleuths investigate the curious case of the elevator selfie and 'matching shoes'

Kollywood star Vijay turned 50 on June 22 but due to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, he asked his fans not to engage in massive celebrations. While many across the south film industry wished him, what caught the netizens’ eye was actor Trisha Krishnan’s post a day later (June 23) wishing Vijay with a photo of the two of them in a lift. The pic went viral but along with it social media was inundated with posts about their alleged ‘affair’. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan shares a mirror selfie with Vijay for his birthday: ‘To many milestones ahead’) Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's dating rumours are going rife with internet decoding its own version.

Gossip mills decode Vijay-Trisha's relationship

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) started to ‘decode’ this photo and alleged that the two actors were in a relationship and had been living together too for a year. There are rumours that this photo Trisha posted was allegedly taken on a cruise they were together on while abroad. Some fans alleged that the same pair of shoes were seen on Vijay in the pic with Trisha and when he was at the airport. There are also other pics posted by fans of Trisha, which are allegedly taken in Vijay’s new apartment. The gossip mills went overboard on June 24 with all this decoding and fans on social media started to take sides with some excited for Vijay and Trisha, and others taking the side of Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, and hurling abuses.

What’s the Vijay-Trisha history?

Vijay and Trisha did their first film together in 2005 called Ghilli. The movie went on to become a blockbuster and in fact, even upon its re-release recently it was a blockbuster yet again. Their on-screen chemistry was hailed by the audience and even today, fans believe they are the best onscreen pair. Post Ghilli, they worked in Aathi, Thirupachi, and Kuruvi but the two stopped acting together post Kuruvi in 2008. There was massive speculation that Vijay and Trisha were having an affair since their Ghilli days and that Vijay’s family allegedly intervened post Kuruvi and put pressure on him to stop acting with her. Both actors clarified then that they were just friends. It was after 15 years the two actors came together for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo in 2023.

Fans term Vijay-Trisha dating reports as publicity stunt

Now, the rumour mills have started yet again with Trisha’s pic. However, some fans dismiss this as a publicity stunt. They state that Trisha is playing a cameo in Vijay’s next with Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and these pics add a strong buzz for the film. Given that Thalapathy Vijay has started a political party and is looking to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, many fans also believe this rumour could be an issue. Though fans continue to talk on social media, neither Trisha nor Vijay nor their representatives have commented on these rumours. All are waiting and watching to see what Trisha meant by ‘the calm to a storm, the storm to a clam’.

Is the rumour true?

Are Vijay and Trisha really in a relationship? All the information that fans have been posting on social media is through their own sleuthing and by digging up older posts and photos of them. The Valaipechu YouTube channel, helmed by R S Andhanan, C Sakthivel and J Bismi on June 24, threw light on this whole lift picture episode. According to Anandhan and Bismi, Vijay bought a massive 8000 square feet apartment in Santhome, Chennai, for ₹25 crore which he has turned into an office space. Trisha has also apparently bought an apartment in the same building for ₹17 crore on a lower floor. The photo posted by Trisha for Vijay’s birthday, they say, has been taken in the life in this building in which they both live. Guess there is no tea to spill after all in this story.

Vijay next science-fiction action film GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), scheduled to release in September 2024.