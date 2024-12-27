Sawadeeka song from Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan show off their beautiful chemistry. Watch

Sawadeeka song from Vidaamuyarchi: Magizh Thirumeni’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Vidaamuyarchi will be released in theatres for Pongal. The makers released the film's first song, Sawadeeka, which sees music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan reveals why she doesn't want to get married, prefers being in relationships: ‘I am afraid of…’) Sawadeeka song from Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan play the lead pair in the film.

Sawadeeka song from Vidaamuyarchi

The film’s team released Sawadeeka’s audio on various platforms on Friday afternoon, releasing the lyrical video of the song in the evening. The 3-minute-31-second video shows Ajith and Trisha’s characters getting married as the Mariachi-style song plays.

Lyrics for the song are composed by Arivu, and Anthony Daasan, Anirudh provided the vocals. Ajith and Trisha also dance their heart out with their loved ones at the wedding. Releasing the song, Anirudh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Happy New Year and love you all. Dearest AK sir #MagizhThirumeni @trishtrashers.”

Fans were thrilled to see Ajith dancing away in a suit, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Vintage #AjithKumar is BACK.” Another fan wrote, “Trippy and elegant.” Some Ajith fans hoped the song and its hook step would go viral on the internet. “The Happiness cannot be explained in words, seeing him after 2 years of wait pure vibe and dance,” wrote one excited fan.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films of next year. This is Ajith and Magizh's first time working together, and the actor reunites with Trisha after a long gap. Apart from the lead pair, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Ramya Subramanian also star in the film. The film’s team shot a major portion of the film in Azerbaijan.

A confirmed release date for the film has yet to be announced. It remains to be seen what other Tamil films, if any, will clash with Vidaamuyarchi, apart from Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.