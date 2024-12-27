Shruti Haasan reveals why she doesn't want to get married, prefers being in relationships: ‘I am afraid of…’

Shruti Haasan often grabs headlines for her personal life. The actor was in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika, but in May this year, she confirmed parting ways with him, saying she is single. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up on why she never wants to get married, but prefers being in relationships. Shruti Haasan reveals why she never wants to marry.

(Also Read: Shruti Haasan says parents Kamal Haasan, Sarika's divorce made her realise 'why a woman should be independent'

Shruti Haasan on why she never wants to get married

When asked if she still sticks to her choice of never wanting to get married, Shruti Haasan said, "Yes, I love relationships, I love romance. I love being in relationships but I am afraid of getting attached to someone so much. But I can never say never. Koi aa gaya anmol ratan and mera… (If some special someone comes…) But I don’t see it."

When asked if she has some hesitance because of her past experiences, Shruti replied, "I think it's just me. Because I have seen some of the most beautiful marriages in my friend circle. Lovely, successful, wonderful marriages of my friends, my age group people. So no, I think it is just a Shruti thing."

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's relationship

Shruti Haasan was earlier in a relationship with doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. They first interacted on social media and the actor revealed that their friendship blossomed because of their mutual appreciation for the love of art, music, and cinema. They reportedly dated for nearly four years before breaking up in March 2024. A source told HT in April, "They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably."

Later, the actor also confirmed her breakup with Santanu during a Q&A session on her social media. When a fan asked her relationship status, Shruti replied, "I don’t enjoy answering these questions. But, I am entirely single, unwilling to mingle, only working and enjoying my life. Bye. Enough?"

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The action thriller is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures and also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Sundeep Kishan, and Reba Monica John. This is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025.