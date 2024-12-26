Shruti Haasan says parents Kamal Haasan, Sarika's divorce made her realise 'why a woman should be independent'

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. However, they decided to part ways in 2002 and got divorced in 2004. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, their daughter, actor-singer Shruti Haasan opened up on how her parents’ divorce made her realise the importance of being financially independent. Shruti Haasan talks about parents Kamal Haasan, Sarika's painful divorce.

Shruti Haasan says her parents divorce made her realise value of financial independence

Talking about being financially independent, Shruti Haasan said, “See, I was born in a very beautiful family. Artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts. But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed. That’s when I realised the value of financial independence, personality dependent independence. Especially being a daughter and seeing that mumma walked out of a marriage, it taught me an important lesson on why it is important for a woman to be independent.”

She further discussed the effect of her parents' divorce, Kamal Haasan and Sarika, and said, “It hurts. Not only the children but parents feel the pain, too. This is a normal part of many homes today. It's not just that parents get divorced or separated and then feel the pain. There are homes where, for the sake of society, parents stay together, and sometimes there is more pain in those homes because it is hidden."

Shruti was born in 1985 before Kamal and Sarika were married. After their marriage, the couple welcomed another child - Akshara, also an actor. The two sisters were raised by Sarika after the divorce

Shruti Haasan's work

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the movie Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire alongside Prabhas. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. It emerged as a box office success, earning over ₹600 crore. She will next be seen sharing the screen with Rajinikanth in Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is slated to be released in 2025.