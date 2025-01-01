Vidaamuyarchi release date: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film drops out of Pongal race; fans say it ‘ruined New Year’

Magizh Thirumeni’s much-awaited film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, will not be released as planned for Pongal. Lyca Productions, the film's producers, announced the postponement on X (formerly Twitter), leaving fans disappointed. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar ditches his beard in fresh, new look for Good Bad Ugly, fans say he doesn't need digital de-ageing) Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in a still from Vidaamuyarchi.

Vidaamuyarchi release date

It was initially announced that Vidaamuyarchi would be released for Pongal 2025 even if a definitive release date wasn’t given. As the date got near, fans became angsty to know when the film would be released. Lyca released a note on X that reads, “Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead.” They captioned the post, “Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it!”

Fans were disappointed to learn the news, flooding the production house’s comment section. “This is a humble petition from all #AjithKumar fans to permanently ban @LycaProductions from India,” wrote one frustrated fan, tagging PM Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in the post. “Poor planning from Lyca,” pointed out another. “Kindly stay tuned for further updates. That further update: Vidaamuyarchi movie won't be released on Summer too,” commented an angry fan. Some also thought they should’ve made the announcement later, “At least you should have told this after a few days; you just spoiled AK fan's New Year celebration mood.”

About Vidaamuyarchi

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and directed by Magizh, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Subramanian. The film is rumoured to be based on the 1997 Jonathan Mostow-directorial Breakdown. Vignesh Shivan was initially supposed to direct the project, and Nayanthara was supposed to play the female lead. The production recently released a song called Sawadeeka, which met with a good response.