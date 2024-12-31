Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan get ready to welcome 2025 with R Madhavan, his wife in Dubai

The New Year celebrations have kicked off and celebrities can't stop sharing pictures from their fun vacations. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan, and wife Sarita Birje are celebrating the holidays together in Dubai. The couples were seen enjoying the night on a yatch. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with R Madhavan and is wife in Dubai.(Instagram)

Nayanthara, and R Madhavan celebrate New Year's Eve together along with their spouses in Dubai.

R Madhavan's wife Sarita took to Instagram and shared a picture of four of them sitting together on a yatch covered with blankets and captioned the picture, "Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025." It was re-shared by Nayanthara, who added, "The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night." Nayanthara also shared a video enjoying the waters and the evening with the caption, "Only love around us."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate New Year's Eve with R Madhavan and his wife.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and R Madhavan recently collaborated on a film titled Test. Directed by S. Sashikanth, the film also stars Siddharth, Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat in key roles.

Nayanthara upcoming movies

Nayanthara was recently embroiled in a legal dispute with producer-actor Dhanush over the use of footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. She will next be seen in the movie Rakkayie. The film marks Senthil Nallasamy's directorial debut and features the actor in an action-packed avatar. The Tamil film is all set to release in theatres in 2025.

R Madhavan's upcoming movies

R Madhavan impressed everyone with his villainous avatar in Shaitaan this year. He has some interesting projects lined up for the next year. The actor is set to appear alongside Kangana Ranaut in a pan-India psychological thriller directed by Vijay of Thalaivii fame. He also has Aditya Dhar's directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal and Mithran R Jawahar's Adhirshtasaali in the pipeline.