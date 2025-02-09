Allu Arjun isn't a fan of ‘the word Bollywood’; seemingly thanks Chhaava team for postponing film's release for Pushpa 2

Actor Allu Arjun has thanked a Bollywood filmmaker, without sharing the title of the Hindi film, for averting a box office clash with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 6 last year. Initially, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava was scheduled for release on December 6, 2024. Arjun attended a success meet for Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad on Saturday, his first-ever event after his arrest and bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. (Also Read | Allu Aravind heaps praise on son Allu Arjun after blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: ‘He is breaking all the records’) Allu Arjun spoke about Pushpa 2 during a meet.

Did Allu Arjun thank Chhaava team for postponing film's release?

“When I called up one of the filmmakers from Bollywood, from Hindi cinema, I'm not a fan of that word Bollywood. In Hindi cinema, I called somebody and I said, they were also supposed to come on December 6. They were very accommodative, and they moved from that date. I personally called them and thanked them for moving the date, and they said, 'We're all fans of Pushpa', and if you come, then we will make way for it,” Arjun said, adding that he would like to thank all the industries of Indian cinema for their support.

Allu Arjun talks about Pushpa 2, Sukumar

Arjun expressed gratitude to director Sukumar and fans for the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, describing the movie as “not just a film but an emotion”. “For me Pushpa is not a film, it's a five-year journey, it's an emotion. I want to dedicate the entire efforts and success of the film to all my fans, and my army. Thank you for your love and support, I'll make you all more mad mad mad mad proud, I promise. This is a good step. I’ll make you all proud with all your love and blessings,” Arjun added.

The actor thanked every department for the success of the movie, including his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Hailing Sukumar as a “genius” and “maverick”, Arjun said he is the “biggest fan” of the filmmaker.

He said that behind Pushpa's success "is one man, please don't fall into that trap, and it's no one else but the director, Sukumar", adding that it's purely his success and craft. Arjun added that "we are all characters in his dream, we are all images in his projection. It's the director who talks to the audience directly".

Arjun also thanked Sukumar for "making us win, thank you from the entire Telugu film industry for making us feel so proud". He added that Sukumar, for him, is not a person but an emotion. He also called himself Sukumar's "biggest fan".

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Released on December 5 last year, the sequel continues the saga that began with 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, which captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, music, and performances by the actors. Helmed by Sukumar, the second part of the movie has grossed over ₹1,800 crore in worldwide box office collections.

(With PTI inputs)