Vishwak Sen apologises to fans for Laila's box office failure: ‘My films will never cross the line into vulgarity’

Vishwak Sen's recent release, Laila, received criticism from both the audience and critics, resulting in poor box office performance. The actor, whose 2024 films Gangs of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky also failed to impress audiences, has now responded to the criticism. Vishwak Sen reacts to criticism around his recent release Laila.

Vishwak Sen responds to criticism

On Friday, Vishwak took to Instagram and shared a statement addressing the backlash for Laila, while also acknowledging that his recent films have not "met expectations." He wrote, “I acknowledge that my recent films haven't met expectations. My last film received constructive criticism, which I wholeheartedly accept.”

He further apologised to his well-wishers and wrote, "To my well-wishers and those who believe in me, I sincerely apologize. My intention has always been to bring something fresh to the audience, and I deeply respect the feedback I've received. Moving forward, I promise that whether my films are class or mass, they will never cross the line into vulgarity. If I make a bad film, you have every right to criticize me because it was you who stood by me with unconditional love when I had no one."

Concluding his statement, the filmmaker promised to return with a strong project and wrote, “Since the beginning of my career, I have chosen stories that connected with you, and I will continue to do so. But from now on, it won't just be about making good films—every single scene of mine will count.” He expressed gratitude to the producers and distributors who have placed their trust in him and supported his journey. Appreciating the constructive criticism he has received, he assured his supporters that he would return with a strong and promising project. Until then, he expressed heartfelt appreciation for their unwavering support through his highs and lows, stating that it means the world to him.

Vishwak's fans appreciated him for taking the criticism sportingly. One of the comments read, "We want story selection like Falaknuma Das, ENE, AVAK, HIT. That's the Vishwak we think of! Don’t chase a commercial hero tag—be unique!" Another wrote, "Take your time and come back stronger." Another comment read, "I still remember your glimpse in HIT 2—it made the audience in the theatre go crazy. Come back stronger."

About Laila

Helmed by Ram Narayan, Laila is an action comedy featuring Vishwak Sen in a dual role as Sonu, an aspiring model, and the titular femme fatale, Laila. The film, which also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Abhimanyu Singh, faced controversy and boycott calls even before its release. Premiering on February 14, the film received criticism for its comedy and performed poorly at the box office, collecting only ₹4.8 crore worldwide in its first week.