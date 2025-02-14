Laila Twitter reviews: Viewers bash 'low-grade, atrocious' film, call Vishwak Sen-starrer 'torture'

Telugu film Laila was released in theatres on Valentine's Day 2025 alongside Hindi film Chhaava and Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World. While the other two films managed mixed to positive reviews from the audiences, Laila fell flat. The Vishwak Sen-starrer has been receiving only brickbats from viewers all Friday morning with Twitter (now X) full of criticism for the comedy. Laila Twitter reviews: Vishwak Sen plays the titular role in Laila.

About Laila

Laila, an action comedy directed by Ram Narayan, stars Vishwak Sen in a dual role as Sonu, an aspiring model, and also the titular femme fatale Laila. The film also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Abhimanyu Singh. Even before the release, Laila faced controversy and calls for boycott. Yet, as many have pointed out on Twitter on Friday, the protesters needn't have bothered.

Laila Twitter reviews

The internet has not been kind to Laila, calling the film a downright disgrace. Addressing the boycott Laila controversy, one Twitter user cheekily wrote, "Dont Believe any hatred reviews targeting #Laila movie. #LailaMovie is disaster on script itself from beginning to End its unbearable torture." Another shared a thumbs down and vomit emoji along with a picture of the film's title card and wrote, “The Worst... Seriously what a scrap.”

Sharing a review that called the film's two halves 'trashy and worrisome', another Twitter user wrote, "#Laila - Low-Grade Atrocious Film. The team have only trusted in body shaming and double meaning jokes." Another viewer poked fun at Laila and wrote, “Bhojpuri Films Better Ani Msg Chesadu Ayya (Bhojpuri films have better message than this).”

The Boycott Laila controversy

On February 9, during the pre-release event of Laila, Prudhvi Raj, part of the cast, made controversial statements about political figures that led to a 'Boycott Laila' trend on Twitter. The statements carried political undertones and saw the actor make fun of some political figures with reference to the recent Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Even though Prudhvi apologised, many online - particularly supporters of the YSR Congress Party - called for a boycott of the film.