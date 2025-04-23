Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls it an ‘inhumane act of violence’

BySantanu Das
Apr 23, 2025 03:13 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan penned a note to strongly react to the heinous attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

26 people were killed and 17 were injured in a suspected terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. Reuters reported that the police called it ‘the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades’. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar have condemned the attack and expressed their condolences. Now Shah Rukh Khan has penned a note on the attack and demanded justice for the heinous act. (Also read: 'And now there's only grief': Emotional Alia Bhatt wonders how we can even ask Pahalgam victims to find strength)

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the attack on at least 26 civilians in Pahalgam.
Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the attack on at least 26 civilians in Pahalgam.

Shah Rukh's note

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occured in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

Shah Rukh via Instagram Stories.
Shah Rukh via Instagram Stories.

About the attack

The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 pm when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there. At least 26 people lost their lives, with 20 more injured. PM Modi shortened his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi on Wednesday, skipping the official dinner.

Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to pen a note on the attack, writing, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families”. Anushka Sharma also shared her heartfelt condolences on Instagram and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt, prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten”.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
