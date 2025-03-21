Hyderabad to host Miss World pageant from May 7-31

Hyderabad will host the 72nd Miss World 2025 beauty pageant from May 7 to 31 with contestants from 140 countries taking part in the prestigious event, state tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said, adding that the event will not only celebrate beauty and talent but also highlight Telangana’s heritage, culture, and traditions on a global stage, . Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova during a pre-event of the 72nd Miss World pageant, in Hyderabad, on Thursday (PTI)

“With extensive international media coverage and millions of global viewers, the festival will highlight Telangana as a destination where ancient traditions harmoniously blend with modern aspirations,” he said on Thursday during a grand event at a press conference.

He said the event would offer a big opportunity to the state government to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage, dynamic tourism landscape, and world-class infrastructure. “We are confident that the festival will significantly enhance Telangana’s appeal as a global tourism and investment destination,” he said.

Chairman and CEO of Miss World Ltd Julia Morley said the event was more than a beauty pageant and was a platform for global goodwill, culture, and empowerment. “Telangana, with its breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions, and modern outlook, is the perfect host for this celebration of global unity. We are excited to bring the world to Telangana and create a lasting impact,” she said.

Krystyna Pyszková, who won the Miss World 2024 title at Mumbai last year, said she was overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality of Telangana which would be sharing its story with the world.

According to the state government, the contestants from around the world will reach the city on May 6 and 7 to participate in a series of events leading up to the grand finale on May 31 at Hitex. A grand opening ceremony will be held on May 10 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, featuring traditional Telangana folk and tribal dances to showcase the state’s rich culture.

The participants would visit different places of tourist attraction like Buddhavanam, Chowmahalla Palace, Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta temple, Pochampally etc. They will tour major hospitals in Hyderabad as part of a medical awareness event.

The Miss World Sports Finale will take place on May 17 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The continental finale, where contestants are judged within continental groups, will be held at T-Hub on May 20 and 21.

The Miss World Talent Finale will take place at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22, followed by the head-to-head challenge final at ISB on May 23. The Miss World Top Model and Fashion Finale will be held at Hitex on May 24, and a jewelry and pearl show will be showcased on May 25.

Finally, the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale will take place on May 31 at Hitex, where the winner will be crowned.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of spending ₹200 crore on the Miss World event, while expressing helplessness on the floor of the assembly in paying dearness allowance arrears to the state employees.

“Spending ₹46 crore for a Formula-E race in Hyderabad was wrong and will attract cases... but spending ₹200 crore of public money to conduct Miss World, a beauty contest is right! What is this perverse logic? Can you please explain, Rahul Gandhi?” he posted on X.

Principal secretary (tourism) Smitha Sabharwal, however, refuted the allegations that the state government was spending ₹200 crore on the Miss World beauty pageant. “The government is spending only around ₹27 crore and majority of the event’s funding is being sourced from corporate sponsorships,” she told reporters on Thursday.