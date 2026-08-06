The state of the economy, as MPC would have seen it | Number Theory
Sustained decline since the West Asia war broke out calls for caution against a possible underestimation of the war’s impact on the overall economic situation.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI finished its third bimonthly meeting since the outbreak of the ongoing war in West Asia. It noted that the economy continues to show resilience despite persisting headwinds and uncertainties on the external front. The MPC also improved its June forecasts for growth and inflation. It did not make any changes to its monetary policy toolkit, either on interest rates or the policy stance. Beyond these summary takeaways, what is the larger state of the economy as the MPC would have seen it? Here are four charts which answer this question.
- Growth-inflation dynamic is favourable from June but still worse compared to AprilThe MPC’s growth and inflation forecasts at its April meeting were 6.9% and 4.6%, respectively. Because the MPC’s February meeting did not release full-year forecasts for growth and inflation – it was awaiting the release of the new GDP and CPI series – we do not really have a pre-war forecast. While the MPC’s latest projections are better than they were in June, they are still worse than the April numbers. The larger point is that the war is far from costless for the economy.
- Inflation is more benign on the retail front than the wholesale oneTo be sure, RBI’s inflation-targeting mandate treats the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or retail inflation, as the benchmark inflation rate. So, the MPC is not wrong to focus on it. However, the other inflation measure, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), has shown a much larger increase since the outbreak of the war and is now at almost double-digit levels. Wholesale price pressures will eventually percolate into retail prices too.
- The end of the ceasefire has been followed by oil prices rising once againCrude oil prices peaked in March following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Both the international benchmark Brent crude and India’s crude oil basket rose above the psychological benchmark of $100 per barrel. Prices cooled subsequently, first slowly and then sharply, following a ceasefire arrangement in June. But the end of that arrangement reversed the trend. As of now, the future trajectory remains unclear given contradictory statements by the US government and Iran on the prospects and timing of a deal.
- But most concerning is the steady fall in consumer sentimentThe MPC resolution does not refer to it, and its tone mostly suggests resilient domestic demand. At least one set of statistics that the MPC would have seen raises a red flag against complacency on this front. Consumer confidence in both rural and urban areas, as measured by the RBI’s surveys aligned with MPC meetings, has seen a sharp and, more importantly, steady decline since the outbreak of the war. The Current Situation Index in both surveys is in negative territory. To be sure, negative sentiment in the consumer confidence surveys is not new and has been seen in the past even when the economy was doing well. However, the sustained decline since the West Asia war broke out calls for caution against a possible underestimation of the war’s impact on the overall economic situation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. He heads the newsroom's data journalism team, which produces Number Theory, a daily data-driven feature for the print edition and the HT app. Number Theory uses data analysis and story-telling based on it to add value to the newsroom’s daily coverage by putting stories in a larger context on a range of issues, including politics, macroeconomy, markets, global affairs and climate. Under his leadership HT’s data journalism work has established itself as a niche product in Indian journalism and pushed the boundaries of marrying academic rigour with news sense and speed. Along with writing and editing data stories, he has also been writing a weekly political economy column called Terms of Trade for HT Premium. A trained economist with an MPhil degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kishore has also been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Advanced Studies of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania. Along with his journalistic work, his writings have also appeared in journals such as the Economic and Political Weekly and working papers for CASI and UNESCAP.Read More