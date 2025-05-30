Miss World 2025 finale live stream time and date: Here's when and where to watch

Miss World 2025 live stream

The 72nd Miss World, ‘featuring 108 contestants from across the globe’, will culminate in a grand finale on May 31, 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad, Telangana. Krystyna Pyszková, the current Miss World winner from the Czech Republic, will crown her successor at finale of the pageant.

As per Missworld.com, “For the first time, viewers worldwide will be able to witness the event either through national television in select countries or via the official Miss World pay-per-view platform at www.watchmissworld.com, available in high definition.” The report added, “In India, the event will be live-streamed by SonyLIV.”

When to watch Miss World 2025 in India

The Miss World 2025 finale is scheduled for Saturday, 1pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone), which is Saturday, 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

More about Miss World

The Miss World competition began in 1951 in the UK as a beauty pageant. It grew in popularity through the 20th century despite facing criticism, particularly from feminist groups. Today, Miss World is one of the most recognised beauty contests, and the organisers stress Miss World is all about ‘promoting diverse representations of beauty and humanitarian causes’.

Did you know Miss World 2024 pageant saw Krystyna Pyszková being crowned by the previous titleholder, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India? Let's wait and see who will be crowned the Miss World 2025 on May 31.

India at Miss world

India has produced six Miss World winners, from Reita Faria in 1966 to Aishwarya Rai (1994). Manushi Chhillar (2017) was the last Indian to have won the Miss World title. Before her, in 1997, Diana Hayden was crowned Miss World, followed by Yukta Mookhey (1999) and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.