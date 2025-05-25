Who is Miss World 2025 British contestant Milla Magee making shocking claims against organisation: All you need to know

Milla Magee, who was competing for the title of Miss World along with several other contestants, decided to quit the beauty pageant being held in India this year. She revealed the reasons behind the shocking decision to The Sun Magazine, saying she quit because the organisers were exploiting her and making her feel ‘like a prostitute’. Milla Magee, 24, was competing for the Miss World pageant in Telangana.

Who is Milla Magee?

Milla is 24 years old and won the Miss World England title last year. Initially schooled at More House in London, she faced academic struggles and eventually moved to Cornwall. She lives in Newquay in Cornwall, but grew up in London. She is also the first plus-size winner (size 16) of Miss England, who was bullied at school over her weight.

The 24-year-old had told the BBC after her win, "I wanted to be part of the movement to change perspective on these so-called pageants. It's evolved so much with women from all walks of life coming together," she said.

The Miss England who stands at 6 feet is also a lifeguard. Her ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project, GoFarwithCPR, aims to teach every single student and adult how to perform CPR, so that everyone in the country can save a life with their bare hands.

‘There are a lot of misconceptions around pageants…’

When Milla won the Miss England title, she told Loaded magazine that people had several misconceptions about the pageant. “I wanted to enter Miss England to try and make a difference, there are a lot of misconceptions around pageants, and I want to show people that entering Miss England has given me purpose, and encouraged me to raise money for charity, and do good things for my local community...”

About the controversy

Miss England 2024 Milla Magee arrived in Hyderabad on May 7 and returned to the UK on May 16. Following her exit, Charlotte Grant, the Miss England runner-up, has taken her place in the competition. “I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. It’s stuck in the past. Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it. All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice and making a difference in the world,” she said.