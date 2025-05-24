Miss World 2025 British contestant Milla Magee quits ‘outdated’ show hosted in India, says she felt ‘like a prostitute’

Milla Magee, 24, who was competing for the title of Miss World, has decided to quit the beauty pageant being hosted in India. Milli, who won the Miss England title last year, was representing the UK in the pageant. In an interview with The Sun Magazine, she has opened up about the reason why she decided to quit. She felt the organisers were exploiting her and making her feel ‘like a prostitute’. Milli Magee has stated that she quit the Miss World beauty pageant because she felt 'exploited'.

What Milli said

Milli opened up about her decision to quit the show midway, which shocked many. She shared her experience in the beauty pageant held in Hyderabad, India and said, “I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. It’s stuck in the past. Morally I couldn’t be a part of it. As far as I could see, it hasn’t changed and is stuck in the past. Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it. All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice and making a difference in the world.”

‘They made me feel like a prostitute’

Milla added how she felt ‘uncomfortable’ in the way they were made to do small-talk with the guests: "There were two girls to each table of six guests. We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them as a thank you. I found that unbelievable. I remember thinking, ‘This is so wrong’. I didn’t come here to be farmed out for people’s entertainment. Miss World is supposed to have the same values, but it’s outdated and stuck in the past. They made me feel like a prostitute. At one point I tried to talk about the causes I was supporting but it was obvious the men at the table were not interested. Instead there was weird small-talk that left me feeling uncomfortable. I went out to make a difference, to help create a different future, perhaps inspire young people. Never in a million years did I expect to find myself in that ­situation. We were there to please these people and sit like ­performing monkeys. I couldn’t stand it.”

Milla's place in the pageant has been replaced by Miss England ­runner-up Charlotte Grant, 25. The finale will be aired in over 180 countries next week.