Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes makeup look: 7 times the former Miss World redefined red carpet beauty

While we were still reeling from the stunning Met Gala looks, the internet is now flooded with the arrival of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. And when it comes to timeless beauty and red carpet royalty, nobody does it better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The former Miss World has given us some major makeup goals that consistently turned heads at the prestigious film festival. Slaying like a Diva: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's makeup look at Cannes Film Festival(Pinterest)

From her unforgettable lilac lipstick shade that became the talk of the town, to her icy-blue eyeliner that took her bold appearance another level, Aishwarya has delivered some of the most talked-about beauty looks at Cannes.

Here are 7 unforgettable makeup moments from Aishwarya Rai's Cannes appearances that defined glamour, grace, and global appeal. Let's refresh her looks!

2002 – Fresh-Faced Debut

Aishwarya Rai looks at Cannes(Pinterest)

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002. Her makeup was minimal and glowing, with bronzed cheeks, soft nude lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly balancing tradition with red carpet elegance. Channel a soft, girl-next door look like Aishwarya with these makeup essentials.

2004 – Contoured cheeks and smokey eyes

Aishwarya Rai Cannes look in 2004(Pinterest)

After flaunting her ethnic look, in 2004, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan transitioned her makeup looks into a western Diva. Stepping into her role as a seasoned Cannes attendee, Aishwarya wowed the red carpet in contoured cheeks and smokey eyes, while keeping her pout minimalistic with a nude lip shade.

2014 – Goddess Vibes with bold red lips

Aishwarya Rai Cannes look in 2014(Pinterest)

In one of her most talked-about returns post motherhood, Aishwarya dazzled with her glowing skin and bronzed makeup. Her shimmery eyeshadow, sun-kissed highlighter, and red lips gave her a radiant, goddess-like aura. Just in case, you too feel like carrying this look to your next big event, here is a list of makeup products you need in your vanity kit.

2016 – The Lavender Lip Moment

Aishwarya Rai Lavender Lip Moment(Pinterest)

One of the most talked-about look at Cannes, when Aishwarya broke the internet with pastel purple lips, creating a social media storm. Ditching the usual nude or bold red, this look went on to create an internet sensation. However, would you too dare to flaunt those lilac lips? Here is what you need.

2017 – Cinderella Glam

Aishwarya's princess look(Pinterest)

If there is one word that we can think of in Aish's 2017 look, it has to be WOW! Aishwarya’s makeup was princess-like with a modern flair. She flaunted icy blue eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and baby pink lips, a fairytale makeup look to match the dress. If you too became a fan of her look, here is what you need to channel it.

2019 – Sunlit Glow

Aishwarya Rai's sunlit glow(Pinterest)

A return to her elegance, Aishwarya flaunted her glittery gold look in the 2019 Cannes. Think peachy cheeks, luminous highlighter, champagne eyeshadow, and soft coral lips. The dewy, warm-toned makeup perfectly matched her golden metallic gown. Channel similar look with these makeup products.

2024- Icy Blue look

Aishwarya Rai's icy blue look(Pinterest)

Last year, we saw the former Miss World slaying an icy bold look. Winged liner, matte lips, a rosy flush, and icy blue eyeliner, all summed up to make her look like a princess from the Ice Age. Not forgetting, her stunning smile in a nude lip tone.

FAQ for Cannes Film Festival When is the Cannes Film Festival held? The festival usually takes place in May each year. In 2025, which began on May 13 and will go on until May 24, 2025.

Where is it held? The main events are hosted at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, located on the Boulevard de la Croisette in Cannes, France.

What is the dress code? For red carpet events, formal evening attire is mandatory: Men: Tuxedo or dark suit and tie. Women: Evening gowns. Sneakers, flip-flops, and casual clothing are not permitted for most events.

What is the Cannes Film Festival? The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized film festivals. It is held annually in Cannes, France, and showcases new films of all genres, including documentaries, from around the world.

