Beyond trends: Discover 5 most flattering sunglasses styles designed to complement and contour round face shapes

I’ve always been particular about choosing the right sunglasses, especially since I have a round face. It’s often a struggle to find frames that don’t emphasise the roundness but instead create balance and definition. For years, I played it safe with the classic aviators, but this year, I decided to branch out and try a few different styles. After experimenting with a range of shapes, I’ve discovered five sunglasses styles that flatter round faces. So, if you’ve been stuck in a sunglasses rut, I’ve got you covered with the best frames that will complement your features and elevate your summer style. Discover the best sunglasses for round faces with styles that add structure, elongate features, and enhance your natural shape.(AI generated)

Having a round face means I’ve got full cheeks, a softer jawline, and a wider forehead and chin. The goal when picking sunglasses is to add structure to the face and create the illusion of length and angles. Overly round or small frames tend to emphasise the roundness, so I’ve learned to avoid those. Instead, I look for frames that give balance and elongate my face for a more defined and angular appearance.

The top 5 women's sunglasses styles for round faces

Style 1: Wayfarer/Square frames

I’ve always been a fan of the classic Wayfarer, and for good reason. The sharp lines and defined angles of these frames contrast beautifully with the soft curves of my round face, providing much-needed definition. The angular shape adds structure and helps elongate my face, which makes a huge difference in how I look in sunglasses. Even a slight variation in the rounded edges still works, giving a nice balance without making me feel too edgy.

Best for: Medium to large face sizes, those with wider cheekbones.

Top 6 picks for wayfarer sunglasses for women

Style 2: Rectangular frames

Rectangular frames are another surprise favourite for me. The longer, narrower shape helps to elongate the face, creating a slimming effect. It’s amazing how this style offers more surface area horizontally, which helps define the jawline and temples. I especially love how different widths and thicknesses of rectangular frames can give a subtle yet sleek look, depending on my mood and the outfit.

Best for: Small to medium face sizes, those looking for a minimalist aesthetic.

Top 6 picks for rectangular frame sunglasses for women

Style 3: Cat-eye frames

Cat-eye frames are a recent addition to my collection, and they’re such a fun way to add a bit of drama. The upswept design lifts the face and adds an angular touch, drawing attention upwards and away from the roundness of my cheeks. What I love about cat-eyes is that you can go from a subtle curve to a bold, winged look depending on your style. It’s a playful choice that still manages to add definition and structure to my round face.

Best for: Medium to large face sizes, those wanting to add a vintage flair.

Top 6 picks for cate eye frame sunglasses for women

Style 4: Aviator frames

Let’s not forget about aviators. I’m no stranger to them, but this year, I really began to appreciate the teardrop shape and how it balances the roundness of my face. The wider top part of the frame contrasts beautifully with my fuller cheeks, while the thinner lower half doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk. I’ve also enjoyed playing with different lens colours and materials, which have allowed me to tweak my look depending on the occasion.

Best for: All face sizes, those looking for a bold yet timeless design.

Top 6 picks for aviator frame sunglasses for women

Style 5: Browline/Clubmaster frames

Browline sunglasses are a recent discovery, and they’ve quickly become one of my favourite styles. The bold upper frame and thinner lower frame add definition to the upper part of the face, creating a more angular look. The strong browline gives my face a sleek, structured appearance, which I’ve found complements my features well. Plus, the retro vibe of browline frames never goes out of style.

Best for: Medium face sizes, those seeking a retro yet modern look.

Top 6 picks for aviator frame sunglasses for women

Beyond the frame: Other considerations

While I’ve focused on frame shape, I’ve realised that lens colour can also make a big impact. Different lens shades not only change the overall look but also serve different purposes. Going for something neutral or bold, the lens colour adds personality to your sunglasses. And let’s not forget the fit; sunglasses should feel comfortable, staying in place all day without being too tight or loose. In the end, personal style is key, and I always take that into account when making a final choice.

Finding the perfect sunglasses for my round face wasn’t easy, but experimenting with different styles has been so rewarding. The top five frames I’ve discovered; Wayfarer, rectangular, cat-eye, aviator, and browline, all add definition and structure in their unique ways. By considering frame shape, fit, and lens colour, I’ve found pairs that complement my features and make me feel confident and stylish. So, this summer, why not step outside your usual comfort zone and try something new? There’s a perfect pair out there waiting for you!

Sunglasses for round faces: FAQs What sunglasses shape is best for round faces? The best sunglasses for round faces are those with angular frames, like Wayfarers, rectangular frames, or cat-eyes. These shapes add structure and contrast with the soft curves of a round face, helping to elongate and define the facial features.

Can I wear round sunglasses with a round face? It’s generally recommended to avoid round sunglasses if you have a round face, as they can emphasise the roundness. Instead, opt for frames that are angular or rectangular to balance and add definition to your features.

What type of sunglasses will make my face look slimmer? Sunglasses with narrow, elongated frames, like rectangular or aviator styles, are great for creating the illusion of a slimmer face. These shapes help to elongate the face and draw attention away from the roundness.

Are oversized sunglasses good for round faces? Yes! Oversized sunglasses can work well with round faces, especially when they have angular or square frames. The larger size can help balance out the proportions of your face, but be mindful of the frame style to avoid adding extra roundness.

