Alia Bhatt’s movie, Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani is the ultimate beauty guide: Here’s how to recreate her looks

If there’s one thing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani gave us, aside from major couple goals and killer saree inspo with wow-worthy blouses, it’s a masterclass in makeup, courtesy of Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt movies have always given us major makeup goals. Be it was when she was channelling an effortless Bengali beauty or bringing a full glam to a song sequence, Rani's every look gave us major beauty FOMO. Alia Bhatt Inspired makeup looks from Rocky and Rani kii prem Kahani(Pinterest)

From kohl rimmed eyes to neutral eyeshadow and pastel blushes, Alia Bhatt as Rani bought full glam to her character, and we cannot get over it. Here is how you too can recreate her makeup look.

Rani's dewy finished, no-makeup, makeup look:

How to get Alia Bhatt's no-makeup, makeup look(Pinterest)

In several scenes, Alia Bhatt's character Rani keeps her makeup minimal but impactful. Flawless makeup with a sheer coverage base just like Rani can be achieved with a feather-light foundation or a tinted moisturiser to maintain that natural glow. To ace a sheer coverage, here are our top picks of feather-light foundations and tinted moisturisers for you:

Check out some budget friendly options:

Kohl Eyes: The kajal-heavy look was Rani’s beauty signature; Classic yet rebellious

Get Alia Bhatt's inspired Kohl eyes with these black kajals

In this Alia Bhatt's movie, Rani channelled her Bengali roots with sported deep, smudged kohl on the waterline with softly blended eyeshadow in browns and mauves. She took her eye makeup game to a little smoky, sultry, and poetic all at once. If you want to ace that little dusky and smokey charm, here are the makeup products you need.

Some more affordable options for you

Rani’s so soft and neutral lips were eye catching

Nude lipstick shades like Alia Bhatt wore adds to minimal makeup(Pinterest)

Apart from her dance numbers, Alia’s character Rani aced her pink-nude lip shades, to keep her makeup bare minimum. Her neutral and soft lip shades offer a subtle yet polished appearance. Moreover, matte finish provides a modern touch, ensuring the look remains timeless and versatile.

Some more affordable picks:

Soft and peachy cheekbones: All rosy blushes

Get soft and peachy cheekbones like Alia Bhatt with these blushes(Pinterest)

In the romantic montages, Alia's makeup leaned toward warm pastels, peach-toned blush, with pink shimmer. Her soft and peachy cheekbones in the movie were all about a fresh, romantic flush that enhances her elegance and warmth.

Be it a dewy daytime look or going full glam for a wedding night, Alia Bhatt’s makeup in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has a mood board for every vibe. Just don’t forget the confidence—because that’s the real secret behind every iconic look.

