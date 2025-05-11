72nd Miss World pageant kicks off in Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the “72nd Miss World-2025” beauty pageant at a grand and glittering opening ceremony in Hyderabad. Miss India Nandini Gupta along with participants of 110 countries walk the ramp holding their national flags on Saturday. (HT photo)

Though escalating war-like situation on the India-Pakistan borders for the last two days cast a shadow on the event initially, the Miss World organisers heaved a sigh of relief with both countries calling for ceasefire of hostilities in the evening.

The chief minister, who was absent in the initial hours of the inaugural programme held at GMC Balayogi stadium due to the tense atmosphere all over the nation, joined the celebrations late in the evening.

Revanth Reddy, along with Miss World CEO Julia Morley, officially inaugurated the event. In a moving gesture, the organisers paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Indian soldiers serving at the borders, saluting their sacrifices. The national anthem was rendered, adding a solemn and patriotic touch to the proceedings.

Special chief secretary (tourism) Jayesh Ranjan, who made the initial remarks, said the beauty pageant would convey the message of peace and cultural harmony. “We have delivered a powerful message of global peace,” he said.

Ranjan also requested the international contestants to help promote Telangana tourism, highlighting the state’s diverse cultural and historical significance.

Chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, state tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana tourism development corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Miss World CEO Julia Morley, and the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova attended the inaugural event.

The Miss World 2025 pageant began with a cultural parade by contestants from Latin American countries who dazzled the audience with their traditional costumes and vibrant performances. They were followed by participants from 22 African nations, who captivated the audience with their cultural attire and dances.

Traditional tribal performances by artists from Telangana, such as Gussadi and Kommu Koya dances, enthralled the foreign guests.

The next round of the ramp walk featured African nations, starting with Angola. The final round showcased contestants from Asia with representatives from a total of 22 countries who creatively exhibited their culture and traditions. The appearance of Miss Nepal in a traditional saree added a graceful charm to the ramp.

A highlight of the ceremony was when representatives from 110 countries walked the ramp holding their national flags. Miss India Nandini Gupta joined them at the end, waving the Indian tricolour, which drew loud applause and marked a proud moment for the host country.

The organisers concluded the event by reaffirming that the Miss World pageant stands for peace and global unity. The event ended with the slogan “Telangana – Zaroor Aana,” inviting the world to explore the state’s beauty and heritage.