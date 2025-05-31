Miss World 2025: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned winner, Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia is the runner-up

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World on Saturday in Hyderabad, where the international pageant was held this year. The Thai contestant beat 107 other national winners from around the world. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia finished as the first runner-up in the competition. Chuangsri received her crown from last year’s winner, Krystyna Pyszková. (Also read: Miss World 2025: India's Nandini Gupta fails to land in top 8) Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri reacts after being crowned Miss World at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, May 31, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. India also hosted the competition last year.

Miss India exits early

The local hopes were dashed early in the competition when India’s Nandini Gupta exited after making it to the final 20. The last Indian to win the Miss World was Manushi Chhillar, who won the crown in 2017. Five other Indians have won the coveted crown - Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and Priyanka Chopra.

Miss Thailand's glittering gown

Chuangsri wore a specially designed traditional dress for the pageant's costume round. Wearing a gown that symbolised both healing and strength, Opal walked across the stage in a delicate white fabric adorned with opal-like florals.

“The shimmering white fabric and delicate opal-like florals reflect women who choose hope over fear,” Opal shared on her Instagram handle, adding, “The soft flare mirrors the ripple effect of compassion--how one heart can awaken many. Swarovski crystals sparkle like the inner light that guides us through darkness.”

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri reacts after being crowned Miss World by last year's Miss World winner, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova, at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, May 31, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

She described the gown as a tribute to the powerful journey of "Opal For HER," representing the gem's inherent qualities of beauty, resilience, and transformation.

About Miss World 2025

The 72nd Miss World contest kicked off earlier this month in Hyderabad, marking a landmark event for both India and the pageant itself.

Last year's 71st edition, which took place in Mumbai, saw Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic being crowned Miss World.

(With agencies' inputs)