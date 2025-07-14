Harry Potter reboot: HBO unveils first look of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry; fans wish him all the luck for the role

The Harry Potter reboot is officially in production! On Monday, HBO Max took to their official Instagram account to share the first look of actor Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter! The actor posed with the clap board on the set of the series. (Also read: Tom Felton to return as Draco Malfoy on Broadway's Harry Potter, fans say ‘he needs to move on’) Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the first look from the new series.

Harry Potter first look

Dominic McLaughin has big shoes to fill, as he is taking on the role made iconic to a generation by actor Daniel Radcliffe in the films based on the books. In the picture, Dominic was seen in costume, standing in the school uniform of Hogwarts, and the character’s signature round glasses. The caption read, “First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, several fans enthusiastically reacted in the comments. One fan said, “He looks great as Harry!” A second fan said, “Good luck little Harry. Please protect him from all the haters.” A comment read, “Just do your best, little Harry!” “DAMN, he actually looks like Harry. As a die hard potter fan i gotta say, I'm impressed,” said another fan.

The Harry Potter reboot is based on J.K. Rowling’s books of the same name. Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger. Meanwhile, John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer and Nick Frost, will take on the roles of Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid respectively.

J.K. Rowling is serving as an executive producer on the Harry Potter series. She said she worked closely with the writers. Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling said, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” HBO has not announced the release date for the Harry Potter series yet.