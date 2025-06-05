Tom Felton to return as Draco Malfoy on Broadway's Harry Potter, fans say ‘he needs to move on’

Tom Felton will return as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The 37-year-old made the announcement on Thursday's episode of Today. He is the first actor from the original cast of the popular movie series to join the stage play, which opened on Broadway in 2018. Tom Felton is set to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child(X)

Felton has been cast for a 19-week engagement, in which he will play Draco as an adult. The play is set 19 years after the events of JK Rowling's series. It revolves around the children of the Draco, Harry, Ron, and Hermione (now adults) attending Hogwarts.

“We start 19 years later,” Felton said of the play during his appearance on Today. “Now we’re no longer children. We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult.”

The Origin star went on to say, “It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” adding, “When they put my blond wig on for the theatre production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past.” However, Harry Potter fans seemingly do not share the same feelings as Felton.

Shortly after the news about Felton reprising his role as Draco was confirmed, his fans flocked to social media to share negative reactions. Most of them echoed similar sentiments - “He needs to move on.”

“Bruh what is this 40 year old man playing a teen in the new hbo show ???” one X user wrote. “Tom Felton has been playing the role of Draco Malfoy since he was a child! He needs to move on at some point and get a job!” another added. “He is the only member of the original Harry Potter cast who hasn’t moved on,” one more said.