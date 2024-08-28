‘Bloody Longbottom’: Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy Tom Felton loses cricket match to Neville Matthew Lewis

Who beat whom?

Tom shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, in which he, wearing a black T-shirt and a grey cap, is posing with Matthew Lewis, who played Neville in the Harry Potter movies, who's wearing a white Gryffindor T-shirt. The charity cricket match was Harry Potter theme-based, pitting Matthew's Gryffindor's team against Tom's Slytherin team, in which the former beat the latter by just one run. In the first picture, Tom sported his signature Draco Malfoy smirk, while Matthew grinned like a winner. Tom joined him with a grin too, in the next picture.

The charity match was organised by former stunt performer David Holmes who posed with both the actors in the pictures. David was paralysed on the sets of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in 2010. He's been organising charity cricket matches for years, in which the proceeds go to the hospitals that treated him. In fact, Daniel Radcliffe, who essayed the titular role in the Harry Potter franchise, co-produced an HBO documentary last year, titled David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, to document his stunt double's journey.

Where are they now?

Tom, 36, last appeared in Joel David Moore's psychological thriller Some Other Woman last year. He'll next be seen in the film Altered and as a British officer in Hansal Mehta's historical show Gandhi, based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the Father of the Nation in India. It will mark Tom's acting debut in an Indian production. Prateik Gandhi, best known for Hansal's 2020 financial thriller show Scam 1992, will essay Gandhi's role.

Meanwhile, Matthew last starred in the BBC One dramedy series Avoidance. A Harry Potter reboot series is also in works at HBO, which will be adapted from the seven books written by JK Rowling.