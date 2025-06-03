Nick Frost on following Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in Harry Potter reboot: 'I'm never going to try and be Robbie'

British actor Nick Frost is reflecting on the weight of a truly magical challenge — stepping into the role of Rubeus Hagrid, a character so memorably portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane. As HBO gears up for its decade-spanning Harry Potter reboot, which plans to adapt one book per season, Frost is preparing for the unique responsibility of bringing Hogwarts’ gentle half-giant to life for a new generation. Nick Frost will play the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series

In an interview with Collider, the 53-year-old actor opened up about what it means to inherit such an iconic role — and how he’s approaching it with both reverence and individuality.

“You get cast because you're going to bring something to that,” Nick explained. “While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]'s amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie. I'm going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia,” he added.

For Nick, the emotional layers of Hagrid — the lovable mix of fierce protector and childlike innocence — offer a rich canvas to work with. “I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child. I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait. He's funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing,” he said.

Despite the inevitable comparisons to Robbie’s beloved portrayal, Nick seems undeterred. His focus lies in honoring the spirit of the character while exploring the finer details — the “minutia” — that a longer-form adaptation allows.

Filming the series won’t be a casual commitment, either. As Nick noted, each season could stretch close to a year. “Ten or eleven months a season,” he shared — a serious time investment, but one he’s clearly ready for. “I'm just so excited to get going. I've gone in to do head sculpts and have your hand stand and stuff, and they say, ‘Oh, have a look at this.’ And you're like, ‘Wow. That's the coolest thing.’ I love films. I’ve loved cinema my whole life, so to be part of that universe now and that they're showing me, like, a dancing mushroom, it's like, ‘That is so cool!’” he added.

Production on the HBO series is expected to kick off this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. The cast also includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow steps into the role of Dumbledore, with Paapa Essiedu taking on Snape and Janet McTeer portraying McGonagall.