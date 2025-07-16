Nicki Minaj vs. SZA: All the mean things they have said about each other on X

Nicki Minaj and SZA have set industry rivalries to a whole other level, given their recent online spat on Tuesday (July 15) night. Although just a few hours long, the dispute drew in the singers’ fans and involved a substantial amount of name calling and use of profane language on both ends. All the mean things Nicki Minaj and SZA said to each other on X(X)

A timeline of Nicki Minaj and SZA's online spat

The discourse first started when Minaj publicly called out Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

“lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts. 🧾 lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him “Minus 30 million” from now on. #JusticeForDemoree,” the Anaconda rapper wrote.

The hashtags being tagged in her posts since then are a direct reference to Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and her daughter Demoree Hadley, who claimed in a recent lawsuit that she was unlawfully institutionalized in a mental health facility for nearly two weeks by her mother.

“So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion. He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand,” she later added.

SZA then stepped into the conversation by writing, “Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose .”

Minaj then directly clapped back on SZA’s comment by writing, “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.”

“B***h looking & sounding like she got stung by a f**king bee. 😩 dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles* #JusticeForDemoree,” Minaj further added.

SZA then replied to a fan asking her to stay out of the mess to avoid being attacked by Minaj’s loyal fan base called Barbz. “I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F**KING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!” she wrote in response.

SZA also addressed allegations of people questioning her work and value in the industry. “What the f**k you wanna see lemme know,” she posted in response to a comment asking her to do more solo work.

SZA’s SOS tour ranked No. 5 on Billboard’s top 10 highest-grossing R&B tours of the year last year and grossed $95.5 million in 2023, as reported by Billboard. SZA finally ended the spat on her end by writing, “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !! ❤️🫶🏾”

“Shutup ugly #JusticeForDemoree I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking s**t or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. Hoe,” Minaj wrote in response.

Minaj further directed comments at SZA’ involvement by posting, “This what they be wanting when they release music. 😩. Speak ON me or ABOUT me at your own risk. When I’m discussing the abuse I’ve suffered at the hands of ANY man, if you as a woman choose to get in the field, you’re going to leave bloody. (Figuratively speaking of course)”

“#JusticeForDemoree #Bumblina I’ll expose more of your lies & I tell yall all the time I play the long game. So while yall celebrated insignificant “wins” & fake laughed for hours, God was already working. Sit this out. Trust. Ego won’t win this one. Truth is truth. It doesn’t change. The lies & deceit & abuse of power ain’t gon cut it no mo no mo no mo no moooooooo 🤥😃.”

SZA is currently on the European leg of her tour with her ‘Luther’ singer Kendrick Lamar.

By Stuti Gupta