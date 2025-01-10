Travis Scott, SZA, and Future sued by Roc Nation's songwriter over alleged copyright theft in Telekinesis

A musician signed to Jay Z's music label Roc Nation, Victory Boyd, has alleged that popular musicians Travis Scott, SZA, and Future incorporated elements of her song without permission in their 2023 collaboration, Telekinesis. The claim was detailed in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed on Wednesday. As reported in an article on People magazine, Boyd has named the artists, their record labels, and several other parties in the legal filing. An American songwriter has sued musicians Travis Scott, Future and SZA for using her lyrics in their song Telekinesis

The lawsuit accuses Scott, SZA, Future, and other defendants, including Cactus Jack Records, Epic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, and luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet, of "intentionally and wilfully" copying Victory’s 2019 track, Like the Way It Sounds. Additional defendants include songwriters Jahmal Gwin, Jahaan Sweet, Nima Jahnbin, Edgar Panford, and unnamed individuals.

Victory alleges that the song Telekinesis, which is a part of Travis’ 2023 album Utopia, incorporates her original lyrics and melody without authorisation. According to the complaint, Victory had previously shared Like the Way It Sounds with Kanye West and recorded a version titled Ultrasounds with him. She believes this version was shared with Scott, although it was never released.

“Upon information and belief, Scott, SZA, and Future intentionally and wilfully copied Plaintiff’s original work, specifically Plaintiff’s lyrics and melody, when they created the infringing work in May of 2023,” the lawsuit stated, as per the article. Victory also claims that the song was created using material left in a Wyoming studio where Scott was working on his album.

In the filing, Victory asserts that she was credited as a songwriter for Telekinesis but was unaware her work would be “copied and commercially released” by Scott, SZA, and Future. She had allegedly planned to release her version of the track under Roc Nation.

Additionally, the lawsuit highlights a collaboration between the trio and Audemars Piguet for an advertising campaign that featured Telekinesis. Victory maintains that she did not grant permission for her work to be used in this capacity.

The songwriter is seeking the destruction of all copies of music derived from her original work and financial compensation for damages, profits, and interest. She has also requested a detailed accounting of all revenue generated from the marketing, distribution, and broadcasting of the song.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it will likely prompt further discussion about intellectual property rights and the responsibilities of artists and producers in ensuring the integrity of creative works.