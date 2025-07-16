Why are Nicki Minaj and SZA beefing? Fiery replies on X spark confusion among fans

Singers Nicki Minaj and SZA seemed to be beefing on X (formerly Twitter), with the former saying, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," and adding "Liar, liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog." Nicki Minaj was responding to SZA's post(X)

Minaj was responding to SZA's post, which said, "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose ."

SZA hits back

While Minaj added hashtags 'justice for demoree' and 'deposition perez' in her post, SZA responded saying "I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird shit you popping."

Why are SZA and Nicki Minaj beefing

Minaj and SZA appear to be beefing after the former called out ROC Nation's CEO Desirae Perez for being allegedly abusive, as per the claims of her daughter Demoree.

Minaj's hashtags seem to double down after SZA's post apparently threw shade at her.