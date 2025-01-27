Grammy winner SZA shares her life-changing experience at Isha Foundation in India: No phone, mirrors for days

Grammy-winning artist SZA shared an emotional Instagram post about her transformative experience at the Isha Foundation’s programme in Tamil Nadu. During her visit, SZA participated in the Samyama program, one of Isha’s most intensive offerings.

Alongside a series of before-and-after photos, she wrote, “Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind .then found it. Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life.”

She further added, “But somehow it’s all settling quietly and loudly at the same time. Infinite thanks to @isha.foundation @sadhguru @chekothari and EVERY isha volunteer that took care of my mother and myself . My love for the process and this life is indescribable .namaskaram.”

This isn’t SZA’s first visit to the Isha Foundation. She previously attended the ashram in 2021 and has spoken about the lasting impact it has had on her life.

During her recent trip, SZA was particularly moved by the music performance of students from Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti, a school run by the Isha Foundation. The school emphasizes holistic education, integrating academics with disciplines like yoga, martial arts, music, and dance.

Sharing a video of the performance, SZA described her emotional reaction, saying, “The scales, the syncopation, the runs... INSANE... they brought me to TEARS.” She even hinted at incorporating the music into her future projects, writing, “I’ve already asked to sample it and sent it to the production gang.”

The Isha Foundation, established in 1992, continues to draw individuals from around the globe who seek spiritual growth and well-being through its programs and initiatives.