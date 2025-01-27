Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grammy winner SZA shares her life-changing experience at Isha Foundation in India: No phone, mirrors for days

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 27, 2025 01:32 PM IST

SZA opens up about her transformative experience at Isha Foundation, completing the intense Samyama program and praising the students' musical talent.

Grammy-winning artist SZA shared an emotional Instagram post about her transformative experience at the Isha Foundation’s programme in Tamil Nadu.

During her visit, SZA participated in the Samyama program, one of Isha’s most intensive offerings.
During her visit, SZA participated in the Samyama program, one of Isha’s most intensive offerings.

Alongside a series of before-and-after photos, she wrote, “Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind .then found it. Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life.”

She further added, “But somehow it’s all settling quietly and loudly at the same time. Infinite thanks to @isha.foundation @sadhguru @chekothari and EVERY isha volunteer that took care of my mother and myself . My love for the process and this life is indescribable .namaskaram.”

This isn’t SZA’s first visit to the Isha Foundation. She previously attended the ashram in 2021 and has spoken about the lasting impact it has had on her life.

During her recent trip, SZA was particularly moved by the music performance of students from Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti, a school run by the Isha Foundation. The school emphasizes holistic education, integrating academics with disciplines like yoga, martial arts, music, and dance.

Sharing a video of the performance, SZA described her emotional reaction, saying, “The scales, the syncopation, the runs... INSANE... they brought me to TEARS.” She even hinted at incorporating the music into her future projects, writing, “I’ve already asked to sample it and sent it to the production gang.”

The Isha Foundation, established in 1992, continues to draw individuals from around the globe who seek spiritual growth and well-being through its programs and initiatives.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On