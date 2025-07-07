How A$AP Rocky is supporting Rihanna as couple gears for Baby No 3; Details here

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expanding their family once again and doing it with love, laughter, and a deepened sense of partnership. The music power couple is expecting their third child, and a source close to them told People they could not be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky, who are already proud parents to sons RZA Athelston (3) and Riot Rose (nearly 2), have really embraced the new chapter, and their bond has only deepened since they became parents, the source added. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are thrilled to welcome their third child. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT(AFP)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna navigate their third pregnancy

As the Diamonds singer, 37, navigates her third pregnancy, her longtime partner, Rocky (born Rakim Mayers), 36, has stepped up in every possible way and is proving he is not only a supportive partner but a devoted, hands-on father.

The source told the publication that Rocky is “incredibly attentive and nurturing” and is hands-on with their two sons. He reportedly has been doing all the chores, including their bedtime routines, and keeps them entertained so RiRi (as Rihanna is fondly called) can rest.

However, Rocky’s support does not stop there. According to the source, the rapper also dedicates his time to making the Umbrella singer feel cared for and cherished. The report stated that he has been fulfilling all of Rihanna’s late-night cravings, running her baths, and looking after things around their home. He always thinks of little ways to help the Fenty Beauty founder-CEO unwind.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky want a big family

Rihanna and Rocky, as per People, have always wanted to build a big family. The insider told the publication that they wanted their children to be close in age so they could grow up together and share a close bond.

Rihanna and the Purple Swag rapper are grateful for this next chapter, the insider explained, adding that Rocky is the Work singer’s “biggest cheerleader.” They mentioned that Rocky always makes her laugh and tries to keep things warm and “fills the house with love”. The pair prioritizes family time, and that matters the most to them, the source revealed.

FAQs

Q: Is Rihanna expecting a third baby?

A: Yes, Rihanna is pregnant with her third child with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple is already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

Q: Why did Rihanna name her son RZA?

A: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their first son RZA Athelston Mayers in honour of RZA, the leader of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, reflecting their love for music and culture.

Q: How do you pronounce Rihanna’s baby’s name?

A: RZA is pronounced “Rizza” just like the stage name of the Wu-Tang Clan member it honors.

Q: What is the gender of Rihanna’s third child?

A: The gender of Rihanna’s third baby has not been revealed publicly.