Sonakshi Sinha blames husband Zaheer Iqbal for pregnancy rumours, shares screenshot of their cute WhatsApp chat

Last month, Bollywood actors and happily married couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The two hosted a fun bash and danced the night away with their friends and family. In the first year of their marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer often made headlines either for their adorable loved up posts on social media, which set couple goals for fans, or for pregnancy rumours. Tired of these false reports, Sonakshi even gave an interview clarifying that she is not expecting a baby and joked that she had just gained weight. Well, the actor has now revealed the real reason behind these rumours. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha

The reason is Sonakshi Sinha’s doting husband Zaheer Iqbal and his love for feeding his beautiful wife delicious food! Yes, you read that right. In the early hours of this morning, Sonakshi took to her official social media handle to share proof of the same in the form of a hilarious WhatsApp chat between her and Zaheer, whose name is saved as ‘BRAT’ on her phone. In the screenshot, at 12:17 am, Zaheer asks Sonakshi if she’s hungry. The Dabangg star responds by writing: “Not at all. Stop feeding me.” When Zaheer says, “I thought holiday had started,” Sonakshi replies, “I literally just ate dinner in front of you stop it.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's chat

Like every other adorable couple in love, the husband and wife end this conversation by saying ‘I love you’. How cute are they? Along with this screenshot, Sonakshi shared a message for her fans and followers, which read, “The reason why everyone thinks im preggos. Stop it @iamzahero.” Well, we finally know the truth and the hilarious reason behind Sonakshi’s pregnancy rumours now.

On the film front, Sonakshi is currently busy gearing up for her next film Nikita Roy. The supernatural thriller, which marks Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut, is all set to release on July 18.