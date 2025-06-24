Sonakshi Sinha calls Salman Khan ‘sutradhar’ in her love story; reveals how Zaheer proposed under the Northern Lights

Yesterday on June 23, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their first wedding anniversary. A year ago, on this very day, the couple got married under the Special Marriage Act at home, with their close friends and family in attendance. This date was extra special for the love birds because 7 years ago on June 23, 2017, Sonakshi and Zaheer fell for each other. But where did this love story begin? Well, Sonakshi has now revealed that she met her now-husband Zaheer for the first time at a party hosted by Salman Khan at his house. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha on their first wedding anniversary

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that Salman Khan was not exactly a matchmaker but more like a ‘sutradhar’ in her love story with Zaheer Iqbal. While Salman was Sonakshi’s first ever co-star, the superstar and Zaheer go way back. So Salman was obviously very happy when they got married. But when did Zaheer propose? Remembering the special moment which took place during their Finland trip, Sonakshi shared, “It was beautiful, under the Northern Lights and all. It was surreal! It was like a picture perfect moment of which I don't have any pictures. I'm telling you it's so clear in my head, it was beautiful.”

Sonakshi revealed, “I had no idea. Like I literally had no idea. I just thought we were going for our annual holiday and I had no idea. He had taken permission from my parents before we went and he popped the question over there. I was like 'what!' I thought he was joking first, I actually thought he was joking because you know Zaheer right? So I was like 'are you joking with me right now?' And he was like 'no' and he said something very sweet and it was just a beautiful one. And the light in the sky, it was something else. The aurora had burst, it was green and like just so bright and beautiful. It was stunning.”

We wish Sonakshi and Zaheer all the love as they enjoy their happily ever after!