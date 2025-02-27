Menu Explore
Sonakshi Sinha on not converting for marriage: ‘Zaheer Iqbal is not enforcing his religion on me’

ByMahima Pandey
Feb 27, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha opens up about getting married to husband Zaheer Iqbal under the Special Marriage Act

In June 2024, after a lot of speculation on the internet, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally announced that they had gotten married. They said I Do in a private ceremony at home with their family and friends in attendance. The couple opted for the Special Marriage Act, and have been enjoying marital bliss since the last few months. Before their dreamy wedding, there was buzz which suggested that Sonakshi’s father and actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha was not happy with the union. However, these rumours were brushed aside when he attended the wedding. Another question that a few netizens had was regarding their different religions.

Sonakshi Sinha with her husband Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha with her husband Zaheer Iqbal

Talking about the same to Hauterrfly, Sonakshi Sinha shared, “We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him. We never even discussed religion. We don’t sit and talk about it. Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions in their home, and I have mine. I respect them and their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be.”

Sonakshi concluded, “There was never a question of conversion. We love each other, and that was enough.” That’s not all. The actor also revealed how her father reacted when Sonakshi told him she wants to marry then-boyfriend Zaheer. Sonakshi shared that Shatrughan was really calm and mature. He told his daughter that her happiness mattered most to him and asked Sonakshi and Zaheer to ‘go ahead’. How sweet is that?

Before getting married, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 long years. As a married couple, they continue to fall in love each day apart from enjoying their adventurous trips together and pulling pranks on one another.

