Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant with her first baby? Netizens are convinced after her new post with Zaheer Iqbal

ByMahima Pandey
Oct 28, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Fans have spotted a baby bump and are now convinced that Sonakshi Sinha is expecting her first child with Zaheer Iqbal. See for yourself

Four months ago, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal gave fans a pleasant surprise when they got married. Unlike other celebs, the two had an intimate civil ceremony at their house with their family and friends in attendance. Sonakshi was a beautiful bride in ivory whereas her husband perfectly complemented her in his chikankari kurta. They truly made a handsome pair! Ever since then the husband and wife have been busy enjoying their blissful marriage, while setting couple goals on social media with their lovey dovey posts. Well, their recent post has now sparked rumours about Sonakshi’s possible pregnancy.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dress to impress for a Diwali party
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dress to impress for a Diwali party

We are talking about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s photoshoot from last night. The couple got dressed to impress for a star studded Diwali party. While Sonakshi looked stunning in a red anarkali suit which featured mirror work, Zaheer was dashing in a blue kurta. In the post in question, the two are posing with their adorable pet dog for happy family photos. In the caption below, Sonakshi shared, “Guess the pookie 😂❤️.” Netizens apparently noticed a baby bump and began congratulating the couple, guessing that they are expecting their first child together.

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Congratulations on the pregnancy!❤️,” whereas another comment read: “Congratss for having lil one soon❤️.” Another ecstatic well-wisher wrote: “Congratulations for upcoming baby😍,” while somebody pointed out: “Sona looks pregnant 😍.” Meanwhile, many others showered love on the couple and their festive looks. For instance, one internet user shared, “So cuteee puppyy with gorgeous couple ♥️,” whereas another comment read: “Nazar naa lage dono ko😍.”

Well, if there really is a good news, we will wait for Sonakshi and Zaheer to confirm it themselves. On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

