Sonakshi Sinha remembers actor who thought she looked older; netizens speculate, say ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s loss’

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who has had wonderful onscreen chemistry with almost all of his co-stars. May it be with his wife Alia Bhatt in the National Award-winning Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), with Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) or Konkona Sensharma in Wake Up Sid (2009). He’s gifted, if you think about it. So a few years ago, when reports suggested that RK had turned down a rom com with Sonakshi Sinha, fans were shocked. They would have made a stunning pair, but according to rumours, Ranbir allegedly expressed concerns that Sonakshi looked ‘older’ than him. Well, netizens now think that Sonakshi has confirmed this rumour. Did Ranbir Kapoor turn down film with Sonakshi Sinha expressing concerns over appearance?

In a recent chat with Zoom, Sonakshi opened up about how men in the film industry are judged far less than women. Giving her own example, Sonakshi remembered, “I have had to deal with actors who are older than me who said that ‘oh she looks older than us’.” She went on to add, “I just want to thank them. I don't want to work with a person like him.” Well, soon after a clip from this interview went viral on social media, netizens began speculating. Putting two and two together, fans guessed that she’s talking about Ranbir.

This video has now led to brutal trolling. Under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Ranbir's loss, tbh. I think Sonakshi is greatly underrated as an actor and heroine. She made some poor choices, but the girl looks the part and can act. I also think she'd have looked great with Ranbir,” whereas a nasty comment read, “And Ranbir is known to fat shame. He did that to his pregnant wife, what else can you expect from him.” Another internet user shared, “I remember this, there was a story few years ago where Ranbir felt like Sonashki looked older than him and refused a movie with her. Like that man sucks, but karma came here because man is aging so badly, he now looks an uncle married to a young woman. Sonashki is stunning. Screw him with his failing hairline, alcoholic face and dead eyes. He could now play her father.”

Not that it matters, but the age difference between Ranbir and Sonakshi is 5 years. Well, Sonakshi did not name Ranbir, so we can’t be sure if she really is talking about him. But in your opinion, would the two make a good onscreen pair?