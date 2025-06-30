'Does he sell cellphones?': Fashion critic calls out A$AP Rocky's bad outfit as he joins Rihanna at Smurfs premiere

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together at the premiere of Smurfs in Brussels, Belgium. While Rihanna's ensemble was absolutely spot on with a dreamy, light blue dress that's in tune with Smurf's blue theme, her boyfriend Rocky's dull striped shirt and tie felt completely out of place. Fashion critic Derek Guy even joked on X, calling out the poor styling choices, ‘Why is Rocky dressed like he sells cellphones?’ Derek Guy is a menswear writer, commenting on celebrity fashion and more. Rihanna was dressed up in vibrant blue colour for the Smurfs movie premiere, but Rocky became a vibe buzzkill with his dull, almost grey-scale look. (AFP)

People on the internet agreed with Derek. “I was trying to figure out the look but you described it perfectly,” wrote one. “She told him to not stunt for a few hours,” reasoned another. “He’s dressed like he was forced to go to church,” wrote someone else.

On X, a fashion critic called Rocky's outfit 'salesman core'(PC: X)

She's Barbie and he's just… Ken

It’s one of those fashion couple moments where ‘she’s the moment, and he’s just there?’ Rihanna’s outfit was dreamy, whimsical, and stayed true to her signature maternity style, proudly and creatively flaunting the baby bump. For this look, she wore a blue dress with a pretty sweetheart neckline with dainty spaghetti straps and soft, sheer bodice layers that framed her bump beautifully. Rihanna gracefully presented another of her iconic maternal fashion. But standing next to her, Rocky looked like a big sartorial mismatch. His lacklustre outfit not only failed to complement hers, but failed to match the event's theme entirely, as if he didn't get the memo for dress code.

Why is Rocky's outfit a sartorial eyesore?

But what went wrong with Rocky’s outfit that he ended up looking like ‘Ken’ from the sales department, clocking in at 9 a.m. for spreadsheet review? Even regular formal wear wouldn’t have looked this jarring or discordant. Men wear suits and shirts to premieres and galas all the time, so what did Rocky do wrong?

The answer is the sheer absence of styling cohesion. The ensemble consists of a pale, washed-out pink striped shirt paired with a blue and maroon tie. From the first checkbox itself, the colours feel massively mismatched. The muted pink feels big time off-putting next to the solid blue and maroon of his tie.

Second is the misaligned pattern. While the shirt has vertical stripes, the tie includes diagonal stripes, making the overall look visually unharmonious. It’s tiring on the eyes, with lines pulling in different directions, the outfit ends up looking like a headache.

Lastly, there’s the issue of pairing the wrong silhouette. Stripes are usually a staple of office wear, which may be one of the reasons which prompted the fashion critic to joke that he looked like a salesman. The full-sized tie only added to that impression. Had the silhouette of the tie been different or experimented with, perhaps made sleeker or bejewelled, the outfit might have leaned towards avant-garde. While avant-garde may be somewhat risky or abstract, it's at least digestible and worthwhile on a red carpet.

To avoid being a fashion trainwreck like Rocky, avoid prints like vertical stripes for glam evenings. Similarly, stop throwing pale, muted shades and vivid solid colours together. The intensity of the colours matters just as much as the pairing. The vividness, if not paired properly, can clash badly.

