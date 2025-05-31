A$AP Rocky’s X account hacked, Solana co-founder Raj Gokal's private info leaked

Rapper A$AP Rocky’s X account was hacked, and private documents belonging to Solana co-founder Raj Gokal were shared on the platform, including personal photos and a copy of his passport. The breach comes just days after the official Instagram account of the American hip-hop group Migos was hacked, with similar content posted. ASAP Rocky’s X account was hacked and private docs belonging to Solana co-founder Raj Gokal were leaked.(X/ ASAP Rocky and AFP)

According to AInvest, one of the hacked Instagram posts claimed that Gokal “should have” paid 40 BTC, suggesting a possible blackmail attempt. The hack of Rocky’s X account appears to follow a similar pattern.

What was shared on A$AP Rocky’s X account?

Hackers posted a selfie of Solana co-founder Raj Gokal holding his unredacted passport, along with a photo of a woman, allegedly his wife, also holding her passport. In addition to Gokal’s documents, the hackers uploaded images of Rihanna and Chris Brown. One post even threatened to leak A$AP Rocky’s unreleased album. The hackers also claimed to have shared Elon Musk’s phone number.

All the posts have since been deleted.

Reactions

Users quickly responded to the bizarre content.

“Asap Rocky account got hacked and hacked posted Ri nuuudes and Elon’s number,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Dam asap rocky hacker giving out elon musk phone number and Brian armstrong phone number , addresses and stuff.”

A third person wrote, “Someone hacked asap rocky x account and posted elon mask solana address lol.”

Who is Raj Gokal?

Raj Gokal is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Solana Labs, a tech company focused on developing and expanding the Solana blockchain. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2010. During his studies, he interned at financial institutions including KBW and Meridian Capital LLC, where he worked primarily as an analyst.