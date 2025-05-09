A$AP Rocky shows off custom gold and diamond ring shaped exactly like Rihanna: ‘You see this sexy thing?’

A$AP Rocky is just as fond of diamonds as he is of Rihanna. The 36-year-old has added a unique gold and diamond ring to his luxury collection. Designed by celebrity jeweller Jason Arasheben, the ring is not an ordinary one, as it features a huge statue of his longtime partner. A$AP Rocky shows off an extravagant gold and diamond ring that looks exactly like Rihanna(Instagram/ Jasonofbeverlyhills)

A$AP Rocky shows off extravagant Rihanna statue ring

Arasheben, who is better known as Jason of Beverly Hills, shared a video of Rocky showing off his Rihanna lookalike jewellery on Instagram on Thursday. The extravagant diamond-encrusted ring features a detailed figure of the Work hitmaker on a base held by two bands.

Also Read: What JK Rowling said about Paapa Essiedu's role as Snape in Harry Potter series

“You see this sexy thing? My shorty got the little fatty on her too” Rocky said in a behind-the-scenes Met Gala 2025 video for Vogue. “You see that forehead? You know who it is,” he added, hinting at Rihanna.

The Sundress rapper shares two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023, with the 37-year-old singer. Rihanna confirmed during her Met Gala appearance that she and Rocky are now expecting a third baby.

The ring is made of 130 grams of 18-karat gold and studded with over five carats of round brilliant-cut white diamonds, according to Complex. In the video, Rocky turns his camera around to show off the iconic piece of jewellery he wore on his pinky and ring fingers.

Also Read: Lainey Wilson wins big at 2025 ACM Awards. Here's the full list of winners

“Rocky asked for a silhouette of Rihanna. No name, no logo — just her. Clean. Iconic,” Arasheben explained in his Instagram post. The Praise the Lord rapper left his fans in awe with his sweet gesture. “He adores her and openly displays it, and I love that,” one fan commented.

A second fan wrote in the comment section, “It’s nice to see someone else daring enough to do this Respect,” while a third added, “Yeah, they gone have damn near 10 kids. This is iconic black love. He worships her.”