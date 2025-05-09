Lainey Wilson wins big at 2025 ACM Awards. Here's the full list of winners
Here's who all won at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Award…
Lainey Wilson won the top honour at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. The 32-year-old took home four trophies along with the coveted Entertainer of the Year title for a second consecutive year. She also won the Album of the Year for her 2024 album, Whirlwind. The prestigious event also saw newcomer Ella Langley winning five out of the eight nods she received. Here's the full list of winners during country music's biggest night:
Entertainer of the Year
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green (WINNER)
Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
I'm Gonna Love You - Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson
We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Cold Beer and Country Music - Zach Top
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Female Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Megan Moroney
Single of the Year
You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green (WINNER)
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn (WINNER)
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Jelly Roll
Group of the Year
Old Dominion (WINNER)
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Song of the Year
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson (WINNER)
4X4XU - Lainey Wilson
I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green
New Female Artist of the Year
Ella Langley (WINNER)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Jessie Murph
Kassi Ashton
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Top (WINNER)
Bailey Zimmerman
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Tucker Wetmore
New Duo or Group of the Year
The Red Clay Strays (WINNER)
Resless Road
Treaty Oak Revival
Visual Media of the Year
You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green (WINNER)
4X4XU - Lainey Wilson
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
I'm Gonna Love You - Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson
Think I'm In Love With You - Chris Stapleton
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon (WINNER)
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Jessi Alexander
Josh Osborne
Artist-songwriter of the year
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Ernest
HARDY
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.