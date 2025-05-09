Lainey Wilson wins big at 2025 ACM Awards. Here's the full list of winners

Lainey Wilson won the top honour at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. The 32-year-old took home four trophies along with the coveted Entertainer of the Year title for a second consecutive year. She also won the Album of the Year for her 2024 album, Whirlwind. The prestigious event also saw newcomer Ella Langley winning five out of the eight nods she received. Here's the full list of winners during country music's biggest night: FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 8: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson, winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, poses during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Omar Vega/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Omar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green (WINNER)

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

I'm Gonna Love You - Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson

We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Cold Beer and Country Music - Zach Top

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Megan Moroney

Single of the Year

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green (WINNER)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn (WINNER)

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Jelly Roll

Group of the Year

Old Dominion (WINNER)

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Song of the Year

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson (WINNER)

4X4XU - Lainey Wilson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

New Female Artist of the Year

Ella Langley (WINNER)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Jessie Murph

Kassi Ashton

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Top (WINNER)

Bailey Zimmerman

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

New Duo or Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays (WINNER)

Resless Road

Treaty Oak Revival

Visual Media of the Year

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green (WINNER)

4X4XU - Lainey Wilson

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I'm Gonna Love You - Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson

Think I'm In Love With You - Chris Stapleton

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon (WINNER)

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Jessi Alexander

Josh Osborne

Artist-songwriter of the year

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Ernest

HARDY

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen