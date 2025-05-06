A$AP Rocky says ‘hell yeah’ to potential film with Rihanna, playing ‘Black James Bond’

Rapper A$AP Rocky will soon star in Highest 2 Lowest with Denzel Washington. He would also like to play ‘Black James Bond’, he revealed in an interview with Variety. However, there’s one thing he would love to do – collaborate with his partner Rihanna, with whom he’s having his third baby soon. (Also Read: Rihanna is pregnant! Singer debuts baby bump ahead of Met Gala 2025 appearance) Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky are about to have their third baby together.(AFP)

A$AP Rocky wants to play ‘Black James Bond’, work with Rihanna

Rocky was asked if he would like to star in action films given that he pulled off some of his own stunts for Highest 2 Lowest. He replied, “I’m down for whatever. I think I need to be the new Black James Bond. Like, why not? If we hit the gym, I’ma be aight. Right now I’m in dad mode; you’re gonna have to give me a couple months.”

He was then asked if he would like to work with Rihanna in a film, to which he replied, “Hell, yeah. You saw her acting in my film (the 2022 music video) D.M.B. You saw her acting in (my 2013 music video) Fashion Killa.” While Rocky said he ‘can’t give away’ if he would like to star in a romance with her, he did state that he would ‘more than likely’ direct it.

Rocky was also asked about the emotional moment in February when a Los Angeles jury acquitted him in a felony assault trial. He was asked specifically about the moment he ran into Rihanna’s arms and hugged his family. When asked what he felt in the moment, he candidly said he was ‘happy’ and wanting to ‘get the f**k out that building’.

About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and Rocky began working together in 2012 when she was famous and he was new to the block. In 2022, she gave birth to their first child, Athelston Mayers. In 2023, they had their second child, Riot Rose Mayers. She debuted her baby bump at a Super Bowl performance. At the Met Gala held on Monday evening, Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her third child with Rocky.