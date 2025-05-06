Rihanna is pregnant! Singer debuts baby bump ahead of Met Gala 2025 appearance

Rihanna is pregnant! The ‘Diamonds’ singer revealed her third pregnancy ahead of her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. She proudly debuted her baby bump while leaving The Carlyle Hotel in New York City en route to the Met on Monday. The singer wore a chic gray two-piece skirt set, paired with matching knee-high socks and gray heels. She occasionally used a brown fur scarf to subtly cover her baby bump. Rihanna arrives at the Carlyle Hotel before attending the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Rihanna welcomed her first son, RZA, with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, followed by the birth of their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023. She famously revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a February 2023 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about the life-changing experience of becoming a mother for the first time.

“It was beautiful. I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she told the outlet.

Rihanna also opened up about the special bond between A$AP Rocky and their eldest son.

"I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together," she told British Vogue. "I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: 'Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?'"

"Their connection is undeniable," the singer added. "The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."