How many kids does Rihanna have? A look at the singer's children as she reveals pregnancy at Met Gala 2025

Rihanna's family is growing, and she just made another big reveal at the Met Gala.

The global superstar is already mom to two adorable boys with rapper A$AP Rocky — their first son, RZA, was born in 2022, followed by their second, Riot, in 2023. Now, the couple is gearing up to welcome baby number three.

While talking with Interview Magazine in 2024, Rihanna expressed, “When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling,” adding, “I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Rihanna, notorious for late entrances at the Met Gala, surprised everyone this year by showing up early. Rocky served as one of the co-chairs for the 2025 event, and the couple made a statement together. Before even stepping onto the red carpet, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy with a sleek, form-fitting two-piece ensemble.

