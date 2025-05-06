Naomi Campbell confirms she will not be attending the Met Gala 2025 amid feud rumours with Anna Wintour

Naomi Campbell skips Met Gala 2025

In her note, Naomi wrote, “Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight's extraordinary celebration. I have to say, what perfect timing for the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme. It really celebrates how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how fashion has been a way for Black people to express who they are and claim their power.”

'I'm with you all in spirit'

It further read, “I was so honored to be invited to tonight's big event, but regretfully cannot make it. Even though I'm not there in person, I'm with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley. His commanding presence, vision and belief that fashion is art helped shape what the Met Gala is presenting tonight. I can't wait to see how everyone mixes African and European style traditions on those famous steps tonight! The creativity will be amazing. With all my love and admiration—Naomi Campbell.”

Naomi has attended the Met Gala 17 times.

The supermodel's announcement comes months after rumours of a fallout between her and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. It began after a tense exchange at an award show last year in September, where Anna presented Naomi Campbell with the Fashion Icon Award at the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards and alluded to her lack of punctuality in the event.

The theme for this year's event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which draws from Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. With the dress code Tailored for You, it’s the first Met Gala in over 20 years focused solely on menswear. The theme explores how Black dandies use fashion to shape identity across the Atlantic diaspora.

This year, Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be walking the famed steps.