Met Gala 2025: When and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and others walk the red carpet in India

When and Where to watch the grand event

Met Gala will kick off in the US on 5 May at 6 PM ET, with red carpet coverage scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET. For Indian viewers, the coverage will begin at 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, 6 May. The official Met Gala livestream will offer exclusive real-time coverage of all the red carpet action.

Indian viewers can tune into Vogue’s YouTube channel, which will also be streaming the event live across their digital platforms. The livestream will be hosted by singer and actor Teyana Taylor, actor and producer La La Anthony, and comedian Ego Nwodim. In the US, the event will also be broadcast live on E! Online and Peacock.

Theme of Met Gala 2025

This year’s theme is titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” It draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion (2009). As per the Met, the dress code – “Tailored for You” – is a tribute to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.”

Indian Stars at Met Gala 2025

This year’s Met Gala holds special excitement for Indian fans, as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut at the event. The actor is already in New York, and fans are eager to see his look for the night. Joining him in making their Met Gala debuts are singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to the prestigious gala for the fifth time. Other rumoured attendees include Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zoë Saldaña, among others.