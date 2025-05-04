Shah Rukh Khan’s humble arrival in New York for Met Gala debut: No large entourage, just one suitcase for superstar

The Met Gala 2025 is just around the corner, and actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is reportedly all set to make his debut at the global fashion event, has landed in New York. Several videos and pictures of Shah Rukh arriving in New York emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan to make his Met Gala debut in 2025? Fans believe actor's manager Pooja Dadlani just dropped a huge hint) Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the New York airport ahead of the Met Gala 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan reaches New York ahead of Met Gala 2025

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen exiting the airport terminal with just his manager Pooja Dadlani, a departure from the usual scene in India and elsewhere, where he is flanked by a large entourage every time. He dragged s singular suitcase himself and was flanked by two customs officers,

For the travels, Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt under a grey jacket and denims. He also wore sunglasses and carried a bag. Shah Rukh greeted a fan with a hug. He also shook hands with another person.

Shah Rukh greets fans in New York

After exiting the airport, Shah Rukh was seen quickly greeting fans outside with a smile and handshake. He then walked towards his car. A video was shared by a fan account of the actor with the caption, "Shah Rukh Khan touches down in New York, all set to grace the Met Gala 2025 with his unmatched charm and elegance!"

There has yet been no official confirmation about Shah Rukh being a part of the event. There have been speculations about it after Pooja liked a post that hinted at the actor's possible attendance at the event.

The buzz started after popular fashion page on Instagram, Diet Sabya, shared a post that read, "STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar – and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut… This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet." It was posted with the caption, “#MetGala is gonna be exciting. discuss babyyyyy."

Indians at Met Gala 2025

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to make their debut at the Met Gala this year. On May 5, they will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event will celebrate the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.

About Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.