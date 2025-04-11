Shah Rukh Khan to make his Met Gala debut in 2025? Fans believe actor's manager Pooja Dadlani just dropped a huge hint

Rumours have been swirling about Shah Rukh Khan's potential debut at this year's Met Gala. The speculation gained momentum when the actor’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, inadvertently added fuel to the fire by liking a post that hinted at the actor's possible attendance at the high-profile event. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat with family as construction work begins. Watch While there's no official confirmation yet, the interest has fans eagerly awaiting an update on whether Shah Rukh Khan will walk the red carpet at the iconic event.

Shah Rukh Khan to walk the Met Gala red carpet?

The excitement started with a cryptic post on the popular fashion page on Instagram, Diet Sabya, which hinted at a star-studded collaboration at the 2025 Met Gala. The message mentioned about "two titans" joining forces at the fashion event, sparking speculation among fans. Although no names were explicitly mentioned, many began to wonder if the "titans" in question were none other than Shah Rukh and fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The post read, “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar – and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut… This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet". It was posted with caption, “#MetGala is gonna be exciting. discuss babyyyyy”.

The speculation gained momentum as social media users began to ponder if the cryptic post was hinting at Shah Rukh's involvement. The buzz got intense when Shah Rukh's manager liked the post, leading many to wonder if this was a subtle confirmation of the actor's participation. Actors Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor also liked the post.

Screenshot of her like..

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. On May 5, the mom-to-be will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Met Gala, officially the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, is the most glamorous fundraiser of the year, held annually at the Met in New York in May. This year, the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is focused on classic tailoring.

Shah Rukh’s Bollywood projects

Shah Rukh did not have a release in 2024. His last release was Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which opened in theatres in December 2023. Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, titled King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.

Recently, there were reports of Deepika Padukone being roped in to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in King. The film will be released globally in 2026.